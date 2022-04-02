Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million.

FMBH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FMBH opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

