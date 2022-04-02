Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,736,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

