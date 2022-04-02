ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.