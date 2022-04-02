ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.
Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.