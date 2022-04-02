Reviewing Core Molding Technologies (CMT) and Its Rivals

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.52% 4.68% 2.55% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Core Molding Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ peers have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million $4.67 million 20.28 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Core Molding Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies peers beat Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.