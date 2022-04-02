Reviewing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 2.66% 20.16% 3.36% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 1 3 1 2.67 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $9.39 billion 0.49 $250.00 million $1.09 18.89 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

