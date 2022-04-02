Reviewing Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anghami and Spotify Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Spotify Technology 3 7 14 0 2.46

Spotify Technology has a consensus target price of $242.08, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Anghami.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Spotify Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Spotify Technology $11.44 billion 2.56 -$40.22 million ($1.25) -122.96

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Spotify Technology -0.34% -1.27% -0.44%

Summary

Anghami beats Spotify Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. As of December 31, 2021, its platform included 406 million monthly active users and 180 million premium subscribers in 184 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

