Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

