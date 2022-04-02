RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.89 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

