RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $535.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $668.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.91% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

