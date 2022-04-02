RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $535.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $668.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.91% from the company’s current price.
RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
