RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,592 shares.The stock last traded at $327.35 and had previously closed at $334.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

