Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.