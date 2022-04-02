Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,837. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

