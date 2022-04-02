Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.
Shares of RIO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,837. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.