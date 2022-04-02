Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

RBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 193,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

