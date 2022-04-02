Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.
RBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 193,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.
In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
