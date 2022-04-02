Robert W. Baird Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $50.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.
TASK stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $48,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,466,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
