Robert W. Baird Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $50.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

TASK stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $48,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,466,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

