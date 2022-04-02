Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

HOOD opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.