Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.