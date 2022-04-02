Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$302.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$226.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Cargojet (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.