Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.