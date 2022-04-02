Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.33 ($6.63).

Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 444.60 ($5.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,371,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

