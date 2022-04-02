Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $146.62.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $95,486,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.