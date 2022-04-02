RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.96 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

