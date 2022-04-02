RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.22. 8,794,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

