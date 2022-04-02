Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

