Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

