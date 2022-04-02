Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

