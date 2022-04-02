Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $998.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

