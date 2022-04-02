Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $779,437 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

