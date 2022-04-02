Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.75. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

