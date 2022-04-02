Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

