Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

