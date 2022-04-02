RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
Shares of RXST opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About RxSight
