RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Shares of RXST opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

