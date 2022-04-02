salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

