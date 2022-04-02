SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 894.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.75.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

