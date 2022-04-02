Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Samsara alerts:

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 768,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.