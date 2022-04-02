Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,499. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.