SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 724,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.68. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.