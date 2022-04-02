SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 724,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.68. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.