Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

Several analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDVKY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.79. 115,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.