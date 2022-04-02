Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

