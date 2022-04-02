Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 419,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,403. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sanmina by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

