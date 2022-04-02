SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SAP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.63. 749,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

