Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Saratoga Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Resources (SARA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.