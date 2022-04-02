Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 3.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €345.00 ($379.12) and last traded at €348.00 ($382.42). Approximately 4,095 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €360.50 ($396.15).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €358.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €470.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 74.02.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)
