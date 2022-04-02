Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,107.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUVPF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SUVPF stock opened at $450.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $736.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.33.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

