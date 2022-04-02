Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,605,675 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.03 million and a PE ratio of -23.10.
About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)
