Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 250 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $208.08 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.10.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

