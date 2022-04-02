Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SNDR traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

