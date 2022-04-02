Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $467.25

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.25 ($6.12) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.79). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.79), with a volume of 148,707 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 489.35.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

