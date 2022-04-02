Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $467.25

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.25 ($6.12) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.79). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.79), with a volume of 148,707 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 489.35.
About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.