Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,350. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

