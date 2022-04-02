Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 462,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.