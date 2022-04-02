Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

